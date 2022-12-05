‘Like a piece of luggage’: SF sends away more foster kids than any county in California

Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs.

“At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said.

Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the Fillmore. She first entered the foster care system at 2 years old. As a teenager, she bounced around different foster homes in the city and relied on friends who would let her sleep over when she didn’t want to spend the night at her group home.

Tate was about to be torn away from everyone she had ever known.

“I was losing a community,” she said.

The day of the move, Tate recalled sitting silently as a staff member from her group home drove her into the far reaches of the East Bay. From the passenger seat, she studied the exit signs and bus numbers—details for her plotted escape back to San Francisco.

Her new foster parents were at a high school football game when Tate pulled into town, so they met in a parking lot, and moved Tate’s belongings from the van into the family’s car. Then the van left.

“It felt like you dropped me with these random people at this football game, and now I’m supposed to go home with them,” Tate said. “I felt like a piece of luggage, or an animal that was being shipped or transported.”