What advice does Draymond Green have for Bay Area youth? Professional athletes share tips for the next generation

A lively gala honoring Stephen Curry—the two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion who was named Sports Illustrated's “Sportsperson of the Year”—took place in San Francisco on Thursday. Joined by teammates Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, along with Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Curry accepted the award—but not before giving a shoutout to Brittney Griner who was newly released from detainment in Russia.

Olympic gold medalists Allyson Felix and Jackie Joyner-Kersee were among other notable attendees, as well as Hunter Pence, a retired two-time World Series champion, and Jocelyn Alo, a professional softball player.