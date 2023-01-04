Atmospheric river causes BART delays, halts ferries

Bart is experiencing system-wide delays of up to 20 minutes as the atmospheric river pummels the Bay Area.

San Francisco Bay Ferries announced that because of high winds, service on both the Harbor Bay and South San Francisco Routes will be suspended all day on Wednesday.

Bart also reported limited green line service between Berryessa and Daly City and suggested that passengers traveling from the San Francisco line board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Those traveling from the Berryessa line should board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

Caltrain said some trains were running with 10-minute delays—the latest alerts are available here.