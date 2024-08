San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Wednesday that her office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin, an art gallery owner who was seen on video spraying down a local homeless woman with a hose.

Jenkins said in a tweet that Gwin will be charged with misdemeanor battery “for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying” of the woman, alternately identified as Cora or Q. The incident sparked widespread outrage after a video of the incident went viral.