Watch: How will historic rainfall impact California’s drought?

You'd be hard-pressed to find a Californian who doesn't have a wild story to tell about the massive amount of rain that battered the state starting late last year and continued for nearly a month. So much water fell at a consistent rate over such a short amount of time that Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for California.
All of that water was an unexpected phenomenon in a state that has been in the clutches of a mega-drought for over 20 years. And if you're wondering whether the recent storms made a dent in alleviating the effects of the Golden State's drought, you're not alone.
Watch our short explainer video to find out how much of an impact the recent storms will have on California's drought.