Watch: How will historic rainfall impact California’s drought?

You'd be hard-pressed to find a Californian who doesn't have a wild story to tell about the massive amount of rain that battered the state starting late last year and continued for nearly a month. So much water fell at a consistent rate over such a short amount of time that Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for California.

All of that water was an unexpected phenomenon in a state that has been in the clutches of a mega-drought for over 20 years. And if you're wondering whether the recent storms made a dent in alleviating the effects of the Golden State's drought, you're not alone.