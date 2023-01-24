The Golden Gate Bridge was just awarded millions in federal funds. Where is that money going?

Press and onlookers hovered near the world-famous Golden Gate Bridge's statue of structural engineer Joseph Strauss on Monday as political heavyweights—including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi— announced a funding program totaling some $400 million.

The grant, awarded as part of President Biden's $1.3 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is intended to assist in upgrading and retrofitting the bridge to ensure its protection from earthquakes for generations to come. Watch the video above for a full breakdown on the ceremony and allocation of the money.