The Golden Gate Bridge was just awarded millions in federal funds. Where is that money going?

By Jesse Rogala

Press and onlookers hovered near the world-famous Golden Gate Bridge's statue of structural engineer Joseph Strauss on Monday as political heavyweights—including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi—announced a funding program totaling some $400 million.

The grant, awarded as part of President Biden's $1.3 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is intended to assist in upgrading and retrofitting the bridge to ensure its protection from earthquakes for generations to come. Watch the video above for a full breakdown on the ceremony and allocation of the money.

