Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Did your PG&E bill go through the roof this winter? You’re not alone

By Jesse Rogala

As California cautiously recovers from the seemingly endless storms that slammed into the state the past few weeks, consumers are facing another shocking situation—skyrocketing PG&E energy and gas bills.

Customers of the energy giant have reported receiving monthly totals almost twice their normal payments, which can be a big burden on low-income residents trying to keep their families warm during the cold winter months.

So what exactly is the source of the burgeoning costs? Watch the video above for a break down on the causes and potential solutions to these unexpected bills.

Jesse Rogala can be reached at jesse@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

NewsVideoWeather