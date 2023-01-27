As California cautiously recovers from the seemingly endless storms that slammed into the state the past few weeks, consumers are facing another shocking situation—skyrocketing PG&E energy and gas bills.
Customers of the energy giant have reported receiving monthly totals almost twice their normal payments, which can be a big burden on low-income residents trying to keep their families warm during the cold winter months.
So what exactly is the source of the burgeoning costs? Watch the video above for a break down on the causes and potential solutions to these unexpected bills.