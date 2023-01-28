Watch: A ride on the San Francisco Ferry during golden hour

In December, we hopped on BART at 5 in the morning to talk to the Bay Area's earliest train riders. We were curious to find out who arrives on the platform that early and where they're headed. What we found was a diverse mix of people sitting shoulder to shoulder, each with their own backstory.

In that same spirit, we decided to do the same thing on the San Francisco Bay Ferry, another of the region's prominent means of public transportation.

The ferry represents something special about the Bay Area. People commuting in and out of San Francisco—from Alameda, from Richmond or all the way from Vallejo—take in some of the world's most spectacular views, all while on their way to and from work.