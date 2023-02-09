San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed residents and fellow government officials on Thursday at Pier 70 in her annual State of the City speech.

The address was largely centered on the theme of building the city back after years of turmoil, addressing subjects such as public safety, economic stimulus and the homelessness crisis.

One of the biggest moments came when Breed admitted that Downtown San Francisco "is not coming back" and will have to be completely reimagined in the coming years.