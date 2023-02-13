Acclaimed SF dim sum restaurant has been reborn in another neighborhood

Albert Cheng, a longtime customer of the former Hong Kong Lounge II, attended the opening last week and said the place serves the best Cantonese food in the Bay Area.

“Finally, the phoenix rises from the ashes!” Cheng said. “They have the freshest ingredients, and the food is handmade. Even the siu mai is hand-chopped for the best taste and mouthfeel.”

Ho, a 35-year veteran in the Bay Area Cantonese food industry, insisted that her goal is to use the best ingredients. On her new menu, sliced rib-eye is used in the traditional beef chow fun (or wok-fried rice noodle). She also started the first Hong Kong Lounge, which is still in business in the city but owned by others.