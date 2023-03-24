‘Housemate from hell’ forces elderly SF artist to move across the country

In expensive San Francisco, there is no shortage of shared living situations and roommate disputes. But Cohn and others say the situation at 1538 Jones St. was beyond the pale.

“I never had a problem before meeting Loyd,” she said from her sister’s home in Long Island, where she lives today. “He was supposed to be temporary, but just he never left.”

But last October, she said she was forced to leave her longtime home because of a problem tenant named Loyd Hernandez, who drove her and other roommates out through what they described as a sustained pattern of intimidation and harassment, all while refusing to pay rent for more than a year.

Over her time living in the apartment at 1538 Jones St., 76-year-old Cohn estimates that she had more than 70 boarders and housemates who lived in the space over the years.

Bonita Cohn moved into her three-bedroom Nob Hill flat in 1982, and it remained her residence for the next 40 years, through marriage, divorce and her long career as a local artist specializing in clay pots and stoneware.

Although an extreme case, the ongoing saga highlights the challenges that tenants and landlords sometimes face in removing problematic tenants through the city’s slow-moving legal proceedings.

Toxic Situation

Hernandez continues to live in the apartment alone without paying rent: All other roommates have moved out amid a string of legal disputes, derogatory comments and regular calls to the police for minor issues. In one instance, after Cohn woke up in the early morning screaming from a nightmare, Hernandez called the police on her for disturbing the peace.

The harassment led to the departure of Cohn’s home health aide, followed by her own decision to leave the apartment and the city that she called home for four decades.

Cohn said Hernandez offered to pay her $225 weekly starting in February 2021 to stay in the apartment on a temporary basis and sublet a room previously occupied by her caregiver and housemate Everic Dupuy, who was traveling out of the country.

Hernandez was supposed to leave at the end of April when Dupuy returned to the apartment, but he refused. Left with no other option, Dupuy stayed in the living room where he said he and Hernandez regularly got in altercations and arguments.

“When I came back from my travels, I was working for [Cohn] as her caregiver, I was helping her and I saw that he was taking financial advantage of her,” Dupuy said.

Dupuy said he still experiences “some PTSD” from the living situation, which included a combination of threats, arguments and harassment from Hernandez. Dupuy, who lived in the apartment between 2016 and 2021, said Hernandez would often make it difficult for him to help Cohn, following the two around the house, getting in between them and interrupting their work together.

“He would hold his camera up in our faces and record everything. A lot of what he was doing was projection: He would make up all these accusations of things he did, but say they were about us,” Dupuy said. “His goal was to ultimately drive us out, and it worked.”

Dupuy moved out but continued to work with Cohn. The situation with Hernandez, however, became so toxic that he eventually no longer served as her caregiver.