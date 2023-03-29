A floating pool could be coming to San Francisco’s waterfront as local leaders look for creative ways to revitalize the Embarcadero Pier. But regulatory red tape may stand in the way of the project, according to a design firm that had similar plans in New York City.

As San Francisco looks to lure back tourists, state Sen. Scott Wiener has proposed legislation that would rebuild Piers 30-32 to introduce shops, office spaces and an Olympic-size swimming pool to the currently dilapidated waterfront.