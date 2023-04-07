Carmignani was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but police said he is expected to survive.

Early reports suggested two men had attacked Carmignani on Wednesday evening near Magnolia and Laguna streets in the Marina.

A man was arrested in connection with an assault with a metal pipe that hospitalized former city fire commissioner and cannabis entrepreneur Don Carmignani, San Francisco police said Friday.

Responding officers broadcast a description of a suspect over their radios and then located the 24-year-old man near Laguna and Lombard streets.

"Officers took the suspect into custody without further incident," said Sgt. Adam Lobsinger, a police public information officer. "The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Garrett Doty. Doty was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury."

Mayor Ed Lee appointed Carmignani to the SF Fire Commission in 2013, but he resigned after only four months in the wake of an arrest for felony domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to a fine, probation and counseling, according to a 2016 SF Weekly report.