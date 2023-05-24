Doty’s public defender, Kleigh Hathaway, alleged that Carmignani matched the description of a suspect in a series of unprovoked bear- or pepper-spray attacks on homeless people not far from his Marina District home. At least nine such attacks were reported to police between November 2021 and January 2023.

The beating stoked fears about public safety in San Francisco, but the narrative around it was later complicated by allegations that Carmignani instigated the attack with a 10-inch canister of bear spray.

Those were some of the moments that Carmignani recalled in San Francisco Superior Court Wednesday while testifying against Garrett Doty, the 24-year-old homeless man who allegedly attacked him near his Marina District home April 5.

“The only thing I can remember him saying was, ‘Die, motherfucker, die,’” Carmignani said. “And he kept hitting me, and he kept hitting me.”

As he rubbed his eyes and tried to wipe off the blood gushing down his face, the man with the pipe hit him again and again.

Before being clubbed over the head with a metal pipe, Don Carmignani blinded himself with his own pepper spray.

Carmignani Takes the Fifth on Bear-Spray Question

Still taking painkillers and recovering after brain surgery, Carmignani pushed a walker up to the witness stand and testified while Doty sat in a char, watching.

Carmignani was in court Wednesday for Doty’s preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for his alleged attacker to stand trial on assault and battery charges.

Attorneys for Carmignani have said on his behalf in the past that he is not responsible for the earlier bear- or pepper-spray incidents. The Standard also reviewed police records that suggested more than one suspect may have committed them.

“The attorney is doing his job,” Hathaway said. “In Mr. Carmignani's case, we have at least six incidents that match his description.”

Answering those questions could have opened up Carmignani to criminal prosecution, Hathaway told reporters outside the courtroom.

Carmignani, 53, took the advice of his attorney in court Wednesday and invoked the Fifth Amendment, declining to answer questions about the prior attacks or on whether he had previously used pepper spray.

Carmignani said he was at his home the morning of April 5 when his mother told him that she and his father were afraid to leave their house next door. The family lives near Magnolia and Laguna streets.

Doty and two other homeless people had set up camp outside her gate, were “smoking crack” and “yelling and screaming,” Carmignani testified.

When he leaned out his dining room window to ask them to leave, Carmignani said the campers yelled something back at him. So he called 911, asked police to help move them out of the area and then left for work.

By the time he got home, the campers had moved across the street to a laundromat where Carmignani decided to confront them himself.