When Roni Desai gave birth to a son in late November, it was a stressful time.

The Oakland tech employee was diagnosed with preeclampsia and wound up getting induced early. She had to take care of a newborn baby and her 4-year-old daughter. By her own admission, she wasn’t paying attention to much else.

But then she realized she had not received her pregnancy short-term disability or maternity leave payments. As she tried to contact the Employment Development Department (EDD)—the California agency that administers unemployment, disability and parental leave payments—she made a common discovery: There seemed to be no way to reach EDD by phone.

When she called the EDD hotline, the automated system would usually inform her that there were too many people on hold and kick her off. Finally, Desai managed to get through to an operator for a different EDD benefits program.

“She was like, ‘I can’t help you. We’re not even in the same building. It’s a different office. I can’t help connect you,’” Desai said.

“What am I supposed to do?” she asked.

“You just have to keep calling,” Desai recalls the operator telling her.

In the wake of the Covid pandemic shutdown, the number of unemployment claims skyrocketed. EDD found itself unable to keep up. In April 2020, the agency could only answer 1% of calls. By December, it had a backlog of around 685,700 claims.

Thousands of claimants had to wait more than 21 days for benefits payments. And the agency fell victim to $20 billion worth of fraud—in some cases, from claimants with obviously false or scatological names.

But Desai wasn’t trying to get her benefits at the peak of the pandemic. This was November and December 2022, nearly three years after Covid shut down the United States.