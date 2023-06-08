New overdose data obtained by The Standard from county coroners and medical examiners suggests the efforts may have helped: Though 2022 still recorded eight fatal youth overdoses—2% of the county’s total ODs—the number is a fraction of what it was in 2020.

The shocking rise in teen ODs forced the county into action, with an ad campaign plastered across the city , an emergency declaration and, most recently, funding to provide naloxone, the opioid overdose antidote drug commonly known as Narcan, along with training on its use to schools (notably, San Jose Unified School District has yet to sign up for the program).

Just five years ago, Santa Clara County recorded zero fatal teenage overdoses. By the end of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the annual count of teens dying from fatal accidental overdoses stood at 20.

“Those numbers are lives—and those lives lost are what is driving our work on this,” said Otto Lee, a county supervisor who spearheaded numerous bills to combat fentanyl. The issue is personal to Lee, who lost a 29-year-old cousin to an overdose.

Fatal opioid overdoses—which count deaths from drugs like fentanyl, codeine, morphine and hydrocodone—in Santa Clara County more than doubled between 2019 and 2022, when accidental opioid-related fatalities reached a high of 167.

Despite the apparent progress in battling teen OD fatalities, Santa Clara County overdose deaths overall continue to rise, with a record 373 recorded last year. Those overdoses included fatalities from non-opiate substances like alcohol and cocaine.

Unlike its neighboring counties, Santa Clara was one of the few where fentanyl was not linked to the majority of all overdose deaths in 2022. However, of the opioid-related overdoses in the county last year, roughly 82% were linked to fentanyl.

The deadly synthetic opioid spread rapidly throughout the South Bay drug supply in recent years, and between 2019 and 2022, fentanyl-linked overdoses increased fivefold in Santa Clara County.

“We had to start talking about [the overdose crisis]. It was so in our faces, and we were that frontline,” said Reb Close, an emergency medicine physician based in Monterey and an associate at California Bridge (CA Bridge), which works with hospitals to establish low-barrier addiction treatment in emergency rooms.