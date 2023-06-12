Why doesn’t San Francisco prosecute open drug use like other cities?

In 2000, Californians passed Proposition 36, which allowed people convicted on nonviolent drug possession charges to receive a probationary sentence in return for completing a drug treatment program. In 2014, the state passed Prop. 47, which re-classified the personal usage of most drugs as a misdemeanor.

The center of the counterculture movement in the 1960s, San Francisco has long been known for its permissive social mores. But state law also restricts the prosecution of drug use.

The answer to that question is not straightforward. Rather, it comes down to a mixture of California laws, political preferences and police priorities. That combination gives us the city’s current minimal intervention approach.

That news, which would be unsurprising in many other cities, was noteworthy in San Francisco: Despite its significant addiction problems, the city largely does not prosecute public drug use. Many residents wonder why.

San Francisco has arrested 58 people for public intoxication and drug possession since May 30, part of a crackdown on drugs in the city’s troubled Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods, Sheriff Paul Miyamoto announced last week.

Where the two experts differ is in their assessments of whether harm reduction has worked.

The Standard asked two experts from the criminal justice system for their views on how San Francisco’s approach to drug use evolved. Both believe it is the result of a growing sentiment that the criminal justice system alone cannot solve problems like addiction and the government should take a public health approach that focuses on mitigating the harmful consequences of drug use, including the transmission of infectious disease and prevention of overdose, by providing care that is intended to be free of stigma. That approach, called “harm reduction,” is sharply debated today in San Francisco and elsewhere.

Both these changes made simple possession less serious of a crime. But it remains a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year behind bars, so clearly, the law isn’t the only obstacle.

James Dudley, SFPD Veteran

“What is the message to the line officer in the street?” Dudley said. “These citations are going nowhere. Any arrests are going nowhere.”

In fact, in 2016, the San Francisco Superior Court eliminated around 66,000 warrants for quality-of-life violations—a category that includes public intoxication—on the basis that the defendants were poor and would be unable to pay fines.

He argues that prosecuting drug offenses—both usage and low-level dealing—is difficult. It requires a large number of officers and labor. And it often does not result in significant charges.

That allowed needle exchanges to come out of the shadows. During the peak of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, these policies helped. But, today, he believes they have gotten out of hand.

At some point, Dudley says, the police, public defender, district attorney and courts decided that they no longer needed this evidence and would be satisfied with what the police officer said.

When he was a young officer, police would regularly seize instruments for consuming drugs as evidence. Otherwise, a public defender would be able to argue there was not enough evidence to back the allegations.

While the intentions behind it were good, Dudley feels the strategy has failed.

James Dudley is a 32-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department who now teaches at San Francisco State University. He says the city’s shift to harm reduction took place over two decades.

According to Dudley, the city needs clear messaging that it will target drug use, it needs police to implement that policy, and it needs the court system to follow through when people are repeatedly picked up for drug offenses.

“It’s hard to blame police offers on the street who are sometimes confused by different directives,” Dudley said.

Additionally, members of the Board of Supervisors, the police commission and even district attorneys have deemphasized drug enforcement. Politicians have also changed their positions as public attitudes have shifted.

Cristine Soto DeBerry, Chief of Staff to DAs

Cristine Soto DeBerry, executive director of the progressive Prosecutors Alliance of California and former chief of staff to San Francisco DAs George Gascón and Chesa Boudin, believes that San Francisco changed its tactic because the old enforcement model failed.

She says San Francisco’s approach to drugs has evolved and fluctuated over time—as we’re seeing right now—but the trend has been away from prosecuting drug use.

“I think, in our clearest moments in San Francisco, it’s because we understand that criminal consequences haven’t been effective in solving the health challenge of drug addiction,” Soto DeBerry said.

Because drug possession can still be punished by a year in prison, she believes that the law and the different propositions aren’t obstacles to prosecuting drug crimes. Instead, she said 50 years of experience have shown cities can’t prosecute their way out of an addiction problem.

That’s not to say the criminal justice system has no role.

“I think police can be helpful in getting people into treatment and into breaking up activity on the street when it's happening and gets too aggressive or too widespread. I think they have a role there,” Soto DeBerry said. “What I think is not as effective as suggesting that there should be prosecution that results in a prison sentence and, in some sense, that that will solve the problem.”

Much of the anger over drug use in San Francisco stems from the fact that many people experiencing addiction are homeless and members of the public see usage every day on the streets—often in deeply grim circumstances.