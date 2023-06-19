Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the area where the shootings occurred, said he was informed that police arrested one man, who was shot in the chest and in critical condition. A woman whose condition is unclear was also detained, according to Peskin.

Three people were injured by glass shards, and two people were hit by gunfire, Scott said. In addition, two girls, ages 10 and 16, were hit by a vehicle as they were walking their bicycles across the Embarcadero; the younger one was injured. One of the people hit by gunfire suffered life-threatening injuries and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Scott said.

The vehicles involved were a black SUV and a white sedan, according to police. The incident concluded near Howard Street and The Embarcadero.

Police officers responded at roughly 6:48 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting near Beach and Stockton streets. The vehicles involved proceeded to drive “very recklessly” south along the Embarcadero and exchanged gunshots, said Police Chief Bill Scott in a briefing late Sunday.

San Francisco police have reportedly arrested one individual and detained another in connection with an Embarcadero shooting incident that left six injured Sunday after two cars drove recklessly and exchanged gunfire along the waterfront.

San Francisco police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In social media accounts, witnesses described a terrifying scene in which locals and visitors to the popular waterfront promenade scrambled for cover after hearing gunfire.

“Everyone got onto the ground when they heard the shots,” said Daniel Alonso, and operations manager at Hard Rock Cafe. “It happened so fast. People ran to the back, they were in shock.”

Perkin Young, who works at Pier 39, was at the California Welcome Center when the shots broke out. Five people were inside and another five ran inside, he said. He pulled the gates down, and everyone hunkered inside for about 10 minutes.

“I didn’t hear the shots, but I knew because I saw people running,” Young said.

Asked if it’s impacted tourists today or made them worried, Young said no: “Only the people working here know about it.”

Peskin told KRON4, which first reported that two people had been detained, that the individuals detained were both in the black SUV involved in the incident.

Scott described the incident as a “mile of chaos” and lamented that it occurred on Father’s Day.