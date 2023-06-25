Just a short walk from the festivities in Civic Center for San Francisco’s annual Pride Celebration, more than 200 organizers and protestors gathered along Polk Street for the People’s March.

Starting in front of the Cinch Saloon, the Polk Gulch neighborhood’s only remaining gay bar, the crowd erupted into a chant “Justice for Banko Brown” for the transgender man who was shot and killed by a San Francisco Walgreens security guard in April.

The march, which started in 2020 in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, has come to commemorate the protest-based origins of the city’s first gay liberation march in 1970 and an antidote to the corporatism of the San Francisco Pride Parade, organizers and participants said.

“It’s a gathering of people who want change and don’t want to be part of corporate America,” said Juanita MORE!, a celebrated drag performer who helped organize the event. “It’s a way to get back to the roots.”

MORE! said it provides a place for people seeking a respite from mainstream Pride events often seized upon by large corporations.

Longtime activist Ham Lane attended the march for the first time and plans to participate for years to come. Lane had stopped going to Pride events because they believed it had moved away from celebrating queer people.

“Today, I’m thinking about Banko Brown,” Lane said. “This is a way for me to move away from the commercialization of the regular march.”