What are the best spots for San Francisco skyline views?

Stay the night in this secluded sleep-away retreat, and you could wake up to an incredible view of the city—provided you’ve booked the “San Francisco Room.” Built in 1873 and put into service in 1874, this lighthouse station has helped guide mariners in and out of the San Francisco and San Pablo bays for nearly 150 years. Making the trip is definitely a commitment: A single night’s stay costs $475 or more. But if you’re looking to unplug, the light station can provide. There is no TV or internet, and the entire island is quite small, so there isn’t much to do on the grounds but read, talk with company or sit in contemplative silence.

🗺️ Map link

🌐 Visit website