San Francisco carjacking suspects released, charges dropped for now

The DA’s Office said Jennifer Bonham, 31, and Kevin Nelson, 36, both of San Francisco, had been released “pending further investigation and witness unavailability.”

The suspects arrested in connection with a San Francisco carjacking that went viral after being caught on video have been released from jail with charges against them dropped, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday.

If someone commits a crime, & we can prove it, I will vigorously prosecute the case every time. The Bonham & Nelson case in connection to a suspected carjacking is very complex. My office discharged this case because more investigation is required to properly charge this case.

Police said officers arrested both suspects on Tuesday on Pine Street between Larkin and Hyde streets in Nob Hill and took them into custody without incident.

San Francisco court filings show Bonham was released from parole for a prior felony offense on March 2. She was banned from contacting Nelson as a condition of her release.

Police initially responded to the incident at around 7:19 p.m. on Saturday after there were reports of a car crash at 19th and Sanchez streets.

When officers arrived, they found an overturned white four-door sedan surrounded by broken glass and debris in the roadway at the foot of the Sanchez Stairs.

A man who said he owned the car then approached police as they arrived on the scene and told officers he had been carjacked at 19th and Dolores streets by multiple suspects who also injured him, SFPD said.

The DA’s Office has the option to refile the charges against the suspects at a later date.

“We understand the investigation is ongoing. Eye witness and people with information or video evidence are encouraged to contact SFPD,” District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the area when the incident happened, said. “The police will take anonymous reports.”