San Francisco’s new Ikea is a plant-lover’s paradise

“Those plants, you see them [now]. But come back on Friday, and you will not see them,” Ikea market manager Arda Akalin told a press tour Monday. “They will sell out. Plants are very, very important, because everybody loves plants.”

When you walk through the first-floor entrance of the new Ikea, you’re immediately met with rows upon rows of plants—some real, but many plastic.

The new Downtown San Francisco Ikea store will bring Swedish meatballs, cinnamon rolls and flat-pack furniture to San Franciscans starting Wednesday. But the store at 945 Market St. is greener, leafier and a whole lot more plant-friendly than your average Ikea.

Akalin said the store’s focus on greenery came to him after walking through San Francisco’s streets and seeing houseplants in practically every window. The store’s heavy stock in plantware, home goods and gardening reflects Ikea’s desire to meet San Franciscans’ needs.

“We focused on affordability and sustainability, mainly, and small-space living, which is specific to San Francisco,” Akalin said. “You walk into the ground floor, and we only have decorations and SF-specific, unique articles over there,” including a storage crate-turned-tiny home painted Golden Gate Bridge orange.

The prices make Ikea’s offering competitive when compared with the many popular brick-and-mortar plant stores in San Francisco. Artificial potted plants at Ikea ran for as low as $1.99, while real dracaena plants—in the shape of spiral bamboo stalks—cost $2.99. In stores such as Home Depot, those same real plants can cost as much as $30.