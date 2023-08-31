More big-name companies and organizations chipped in this month to help San Francisco meet its fundraising goal to pay for hosting the highly anticipated Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Set for mid-November, the conference is expected to bring in tens of thousands of visitors and top political and business leaders from the 21 Pacific Rim member economies.

According to the latest data from Mayor’s Office, a total of $9.34 million has been raised to host a variety of events, putting the city about halfway toward meeting its $20 million goal.

The city is not allowed to use public funds to cover the APEC-related event cost.

“We’re pleased to share that we have just about reached the halfway mark in our fundraising efforts,” said Maryam Muduroglu, chief of protocol of San Francisco, who is overseeing the fundraising effort. “San Francisco businesses are investing generously in APEC because they recognize the impact of the city making its mark globally this November.”