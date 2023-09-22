Folsom Street Fair: Here are the street closures and Muni changes

Tens of thousands of people dressed in outrageous leather, rubber and fetish attire will descend on a corner of San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Sunday for the 40th annual Folsom Street Fair. READ MORE: Folsom Street Fair, Autumn Moon Festival and More Free Events This Weekend in San Francisco And that means a number of streets will be closed, forcing traffic detours for motorists and bicyclists and rerouted Muni buses beginning Saturday evening, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday.

Folsom Street, between Eighth and 13th streets

Ninth Street, between Howard and Harrison streets

10th Street, between Howard and Harrison streets

11th Street, between Howard and Harrison streets

12th Street, between Howard and Harrison streets

All alleys and intersections between Eighth and 13th streets and between Howard and Harrison streets

A map shows all of the street closures for this year's Folsom Street Fair. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Muni Reroutes

The following bus lines will be rerouted for the event: 9 San Bruno, 5 a.m. to midnight Sunday

Inbound: All seven stops between 11th and Harrison streets will be missed. Use the Potrero Avenue and 15th Street and Market and Sixth streets stops.

Outbound: The three stops between 11th and Mission streets and 11th and Harrison streets will be missed. Use the 11th and Market streets and Division and Bryant streets stops.

12 Folsom/Pacific, 5 a.m. to midnight Sunday

Inbound: The three stops between Folsom and 11th streets and Folsom and Eighth streets will be missed. Use the stops located at Folsom and 14th streets, Bryant and Division streets, Bryant and Ninth streets, Bryant and Eighth streets and Seventh and Folsom streets.

Outbound: The 11th and Harrison streets and Folsom and 11th streets stops will be missed. Use the Harrison and Ninth streets and Folsom and 14th streets stops.

27 Bryant, 5 a.m. to midnight Sunday

Inbound: The three stops between Folsom and 11th streets and Folsom and Eighth streets will be missed. Use the Folsom and 14th streets and Seventh and Folsom streets stops.

Outbound: The 11th and Harrison streets and Folsom and 11th streets stops will be missed. Use the Harrison and Ninth streets and Folsom and 14th streets stops.

90 San Bruno Owl, 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday

Inbound: The 11th and Bryant streets and 11th and Harrison streets stops will be missed. Use the 11th and Howard streets stops.

Outbound: The 11th and Howard streets and 11th and Harrison streets stops will be missed. Use the 11th and Mission streets and Division and Bryant streets stops.