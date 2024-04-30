Some recently homeless families in San Francisco will soon receive $1,000 every month as part of a new program funded in part by a $4.5 million investment from Google’s nonprofit arm.

Two local charities focused on family homelessness, Compass Family Services and Hamilton Families, announced the new program called “It All Adds Up” on Tuesday.



Unveiled with a splashy website, the program is part of a broader $1 billion effort by Google.org to increase the Bay Area’s housing supply. It’s projected to cost more than $6 million over the five-year pilot period, with additional funding from anonymous donors, according to a spokesperson for Compass.

The concept of guaranteed basic income—where people receive a modest amount of money on a regular basis to cover their basic needs—has been widely studied in social welfare circles and has attracted interest from Silicon Valley elites.



OpenAI founder Sam Altman is also funding a pilot program to study the practice. Altman predicted in 2021 that artificial intelligence could one day create enough wealth to pay every U.S. adult $13,500 per year.

The It All Adds Up initiative argues for the benefits of guaranteed basic income, a practice it says has been tried and tested back to the days of Julius Caesar.



“Julius Caesar gave each Roman citizen 100 silver coins,” the program’s website says. “The rise of income inequality, automation, and artificial intelligence in the late 2000s catapulted the idea back into the mainstream.”



“It All Adds Up” will provide 450 families that have recently experienced homelessness with monthly no-strings-attached cash stipends as part of a five-year pilot. Half of the participants will receive $1,000 per month, while the other half, a control group, will receive just $50.



The payments will be distributed exclusively to families with one to three months left in their city-funded housing subsidies.