Does San Francisco give homeless people free money?

The Standard's David Sjostedt answers the reader-submitted question about San Francisco programs that make cash payments to people experiencing homelessness.

San Francisco’s haters love to gabble that progressive policies are to blame for the city’s troubling street conditions, pointing to programs they say incentivize people to be homeless and sleep on the city’s streets.

A report from the Daily Mail last year featured the testimony of a man who said he was paid to be homeless in the city, prompting speculation that local taxes were going toward “no strings attached” money for homeless people.

Some readers wanted to know: Is there any truth to this image of the city? Does San Francisco give homeless people no-strings-attached cash?

The reality is more complicated.

While the city does provide stipends to people who are considered unable to support themselves through a program known as General Assistance, approximately 80% of the program’s participants are not homeless, according to the city’s Human Services Agency. The program is also required in every California county.

San Francisco’s General Assistance program administered $30.3 million in fiscal year 2022, providing funds to 8,331 people—which averages out to $3,637 per person.