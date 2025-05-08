It’s been two and half decades since Sung — who was nominated as James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2000 and 2003 — sold his Marina District restaurant and moved with his wife and three kids to Taiwan. With the kids grown up, he was looking for a creative outlet. So they returned to the States, and Sung found his way back into the kitchen. “I think I still have a little bit of juice left,” he says. Still, he’s cautious about reentering the industry — one where he achieved success but also had burnout from working long days and nights.