Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Tesla smashes into San Francisco bus stop outside pizza place

A photo shared Tuesday with The Standard shows a tow truck preparing to remove a Tesla after a crash into a Divisadero Street Muni bus stop.
A photo shared Tuesday with The Standard shows a tow truck preparing to remove a Tesla after a crash into a Divisadero Street Muni bus stop. | Source: Supplied
By George Kelly

A Tesla smashed into a bus stop on a busy San Francisco street Tuesday morning, images from the scene show.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a crash on Divisadero Street between Page and Haight streets at around 9:42 a.m. in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood, according to city data.

San Francisco police and fire department were contacted for comment but did not immediately respond. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

READ MORE: Tesla T-Boned by Muni Bus on Busy San Francisco Street

An image on the Citizen news platform Tuesday shows a Tesla on a Divisadero Street sidewalk shortly after a crash into a Muni bus stop.
An image from the Citizen app shows a Tesla crashed into a Divisadero Street bus stop on Tuesday morning. | Source: Courtesy Citizen

An image on the Citizen app showed a dark blue vehicle facing northbound on the east sidewalk beside a bus shelter knocked onto its side outside Bus Stop Pizza at 256 Divisadero St.

Another image from the scene showed the Tesla being towed away.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Lower HaightNewsSan Francisco Fire DepartmentSFPDTesla