Tesla smashes into San Francisco bus stop outside pizza place

A Tesla smashed into a bus stop on a busy San Francisco street Tuesday morning, images from the scene show.
Police and firefighters responded to reports of a crash on Divisadero Street between Page and Haight streets at around 9:42 a.m. in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood, according to city data.
San Francisco police and fire department were contacted for comment but did not immediately respond. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
An image on the Citizen app showed a dark blue vehicle facing northbound on the east sidewalk beside a bus shelter knocked onto its side outside Bus Stop Pizza at 256 Divisadero St.
Another image from the scene showed the Tesla being towed away.