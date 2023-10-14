Skip to main content
Cyclist killed in car crash on I-280 in San Francisco, CHP says

San Francisco police and firefighters responded Thursday to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a Muni bus near Van Ness Avenue and O'Farrell Street.
By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a collision on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco on early Saturday morning.

The CHP said a bicyclist was involved in the crash, which occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the highway's northbound lanes near the Alemany Boulevard East onramp.

Northbound lanes of I-280 north of Monterey Boulevard were blocked due to the crash, but reopened a couple hours later.

No other information was immediately available about the victim or what caused the crash.

