When will daylight saving time end in California?

Early Sunday morning, California residents will be setting their clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends.

The time change is set to begin at 2 a.m. and will remain until daylight saving time starts again on March 10.

Yet the fight to end the practice has seemingly continued even after California voters passed Proposition 7 in 2018—which passed with 60% of the vote and supported allowing the state Legislature to revise the time change schedule to establish a permanent daylight saving time.

In 2018, then-Assemblymember Kansen Chu, a Democrat from San Jose, introduced Assembly Bill 7, a bill that would have put California on permanent daylight saving time upon federal recognition. But the bill died in committee a year later.

In 2021, Irvine Assemblyman Steven Choi introduced Assembly Bill 2868, which would have made Daylight Saving Time year-round in California. However, the bill also died in November 2022.

California isn't alone. Since 2018, 19 other states have introduced legislation to end daylight saving time.

Attempts to end the time change across the nation have also fallen short.

In 2021, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which aimed to make daylight saving time permanent for all states. The bill was passed by the U.S. Senate in 2022 but stalled in the House of Representatives.

In March, Rubio reintroduced the bill, which is now in the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, yet has made no movement toward becoming a reality.

In a USA Today opinion piece published on Friday, Rubio said that the tradition of changing the clocks twice a year affects the health of Americans and their children.