This little-known spot is actually one of the oldest beach towns in California. Founded in 1858, Dillon Beach is at the top left-hand corner of Marin County, a 10-minute drive off Highway 1 from the town of Tomales and about a 90-minute drive from the Golden Gate Bridge. Walk west from the parking area, past the sand dunes, and you’ll reach the mouth of Tomales Bay after about a half hour. Across the water lies the tip of Point Reyes, so close you can sometimes see elk on the hillside. It’s another spot where you can loop out and back for as long or short as you choose.