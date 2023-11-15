By gamifying workouts, the founders of Black Box Virtual Reality Gym on Market Street say they can help more people get and stay fit. The routine of San Francisco's first and only virtual reality gym includes navigating a weight resistance machine with automatic weight settings that can go from 0 to 110 pounds to adjust to your abilities. Black Box doesn’t have the trappings of a typical gym: no sets of weights, cardio machines, mirrored walls. Its founders say members love the gym because of its addictive nature—a routine that makes sweating your butt off feel like fun and games.