Why should kids get to have all the fun? San Francisco is filled with unique opportunities to socialize while playing pingpong, vintage pinball machines, miniature golf—or even battling virtual zombies.
Whether you’re looking for a new place to play with your friends or trying to escape Karl the Fog’s grasp, check out The Standard's guide to arcades, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gaming studios and other indoor play dates around San Francisco.
Places To Play Around San Francisco
Benchmark Climbing
Lower Nob Hill
With 10,000 square feet of climbing terrain and a 50-degree overhang to practice steep bouldering techniques, this San Francisco's climbing facility has become a social magnet on upper Van Ness Avenue.
Billiard Palacade
Excelsior/Outer Mission
Billiard Palacade has three carambola tables, 13 pool tables and two bar tables. The room offers a menu of hearty apps and snacks and a variety of beers. Happy hour starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m. daily. There is a tournament on Saturdays, and membership is available.
Black Box VR
Civic Center
By gamifying workouts, the founders of Black Box Virtual Reality Gym on Market Street say they can help more people get and stay fit. The routine of San Francisco's first and only virtual reality gym includes navigating a weight resistance machine with automatic weight settings that can go from 0 to 110 pounds to adjust to your abilities. Black Box doesn’t have the trappings of a typical gym: no sets of weights, cardio machines, mirrored walls. Its founders say members love the gym because of its addictive nature—a routine that makes sweating your butt off feel like fun and games.
Emporium SF
Lower Haight
Grown up, but not old! Open from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. seven nights a week—except Sunday, when it opens at 1 p.m.—Emporium SF caters to a mature crowd looking for an assortment of fun, from pinball to live shows, DJs and tournaments. Listen to music and buy drinks at the full bar while trying out the arcade games, billiards, foosball and air hockey.
EscapeSF
Financial District
Time is of the essence! Escape from Alcatraz, the Blind Tiger Bar, Gingerbread Cottage or King Arthur's Legacy at Escape SF. Book online, where you can check out each room and find available times for company outings and other team activities.
Family Billiards
Laurel Heights
Chalk up that cue stick because Family Billiards is the real deal. It has 18 regulation Brunswick Gold Crown tables in first-rate condition and provides players with Super Aramith balls made in Belgium. It has a weekly tournament schedule, and private events can be booked.
Fifth Arrow
Union Square
Did you know a cocktail, dining and bowling experience is hiding in plain sight in Union Square? Fifth Arrow is an "industrial-chic” elevated game night that's currently catering to events only. The menu features a full bar plus sliders, pizzas and Mexican and Italian dishes. No wonder it’s popular for corporate gigs and parties.
The Game Parlour
Inner Sunset
For $7, you can hang out with your friends at this lively cafe on Irving Street and play board games to your heart’s content. A big bonus? Waffles! Try 'em in sweet, savory and fried forms.
Gamescape
Lower Haight
Looking for a fun, sober and social activity? Find engaging nightly games offered at this San Francisco game shop, which started back in the 1970s as a business that revolved around offering chess and backgammon supplies. It now offers a games library with some 200 games you can try out for free to try out a specific game or learn more about the hobby of tabletop gaming. Check out the calendar of events and make reservations here.
House of Air
Presidio
Catch some air in the Presidio at San Francisco's original trampoline mecca, House of Air. Whether you want to bounce, perfect a flip or play dodgeball, you’re guaranteed to break a sweat. Buy tickets and gift cards, book an event or sign up for a special program online.
Immersive Gamebox
Sunset
Be among the first to try out the brand new social-gaming experience that opened in April at the Stonestown Galleria. At Immersive Gamebox, you can select from nine video game options with experiences including surround sound, touch screens, motion-tracking and projection-mapping to enhance the full-immersion effect.
Lucky Strike
Mission Bay
A great place to pop in before or after catching a Giants or Warriors game, Lucky Strike has a full bar, tasty eats, bowling and billiards.
Mission Bowling Club
Mission
A six-lane bowling alley, bar and restaurant, Mission Bowling Club is dedicated to supporting the community, hosting and fundraising for nonprofits and embracing the diversity of its staff and guests. Come out on the third Monday of the month for its Queer Bowling Night.
Mission Cliffs
Mission
Featuring a 50-foot-high lead wall, 23,000 square feet of climbing terrain and 2,000 square feet of bouldering, Mission Cliffs has a challenge waiting for climbers of all capabilities. Top roping, bouldering, lead climbing and youth options are available. Check out the website for membership details and calendar events.
Movement SF
Presidio
Combining climbing terrain, yoga studios and fitness equipment in one expansive space, Movement (formerly Planet Granite) attracts a wide variety of hip San Francisco fitness types to its picturesque Crissy Field location. The gym features 25,000 square feet for climbing challenges to meet the needs of everyone from beginners to expert climbers. Check out all the classes and the climbing experiences on the website, including youth programs and private coaching, as well as advice on route setting and finding a partner.
Musée Mécanique
Fisherman's Wharf
Family-owned since 1933, Musée Mécanique is an authentic San Francisco treasure. Once part of Playland at the Beach, the vintage arcade now provides a worthy destination for locals and tourists at Fisherman’s Wharf that’s open 365 days a year and is always free. Bring some cash for the change machine so you can try out all the vintage pinball and other coin-op games—and be sure to say hi to Laffing Sal for us.
Palace Games
Marina
"Escape to play and play to escape" at Palace Games, located in the Palace of Fine Arts. It offers four in-person and three online escape experiences for the escape room expert who’s done it all.
Pan IQ Escape Room SF
Mission
Pan IQ Escape Room San Francisco features three mind-tingling escape experiences—Medieval Madness, Wizard Trials and the Red Wire—in which groups of up to seven players try to escape in 60 minutes or less.
Players Sports Grill & Arcade
Pier 39
Located in Pier 39 and featuring the Luau Lounge, the Club House, the Arcade and the Patio, Players is the place to take your out-of-town guests who insist on going to see the sea lions.
Presidio Bowl
Presidio
Grab your friends and book a lane at Presidio Bowl, a charming 12-lane bowling center with its own bar and grill located in the now-hopping Main Post. Walk over to Tunnel Tops afterward to see how fabulous a paved-over freeway can become.
Reason
SoMa
Combining technology with the escape room concept, Reason aims to offer friends and companies a unique team-building experience with its sci-fi escape rooms. Race against the clock to survive in one of three immersive experiences, Glitch, Lola 2 Mars and Sonar.
Sandbox VR
Union Square/Financial District
Find your inner warrior at Sandbox VR as you battle aboard Davy Jones' pirate ship, fight off space aliens in Amber Sky or blast through zombies at Dead Wood Mansion and Dead Wood Valley. Book advance reservations in groups of up to six players at a time for a thrilling experience you can never have in the real world.
Spin San Francisco
SoMa
A ping-pong aficionado's paradise, Spin San Francisco boasts 18 pingpong tables, a full kitchen and bar, outdoor patio space and a VIP room with a private bar. Make sure to book table reservations and check out the weekend packages and private event options.
Stagecoach Greens
Mission Bay
Try for a hole-in-one at San Francisco's only outdoor mini-golf spot. Located within walking distance from Chase Center, Stagecoach Greens has 18 holes with a San Francisco history lesson tied to each one, covering topics like earthquakes, the Gold Rush and the Emigrant Trail. The greens are surrounded by a very festive scene—especially before a Warriors game or other Chase Center event—with lots of food-and-drink trucks and places to hang out before, during and after you putt 18. Book your tee time in advance online.
Subpar Miniature Golf
Russian Hill
Located in the Ghirardelli Square Marketplace, Subpar Miniature Golf's indoor Bay Area-themed course is a crowd-pleaser for birthday parties of all ages. It's open seven days a week, and reservations are strongly recommended given its location in the heart of the tourist zone. Enjoy hearty snacks and beverages at its Tea Square Boba and be sure to hit the arcade right before or after playing 18 holes. The Ghirardelli Parking structure below the marketplace offers convenient access for visitors passing through town.
The Detour
Duboce Triangle
The Detour offers game events every night of the week and offers up food, music and drinks for the 21-and-over crowd. Late-night eats featuring a Pan Pacific menu Monday to Thursday until 11:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 12:30 a.m. will keep customers satiated. On Saturdays 2-6 p.m., all ages are welcome. Free play every first Tuesday with a purchase from the bar.
The Escape Game SF
Financial District
With five unique escape experiences, The Escape Game San Francisco lets you get caught up in the thrill of the Heist, a Prison Break, the Gold Rush, the Playground or Special Ops: Mystery Market. Groups of eight to 10 players must employ teamwork and clues to escape. Pre-book your escape online.
Urban Putt
Mission
This unique 14-hole indoor mini-golf course offers informal American grub and beverages in the Mission for adults and kids. You can make reservations for upstairs dining, but golf is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Yerba Buena Ice Skating and Bowling Center
SoMa/Financial District
Ever wanted to ice skate and bowl on the same day? If so, Yerba Buena Ice Skating and Bowling Center is the spot for you! The long-standing Yerba Buena attraction is open Wednesday through Sunday for reservation and walk-in bowling. It will be closed Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Outside of that, check the website for hours and details on ice hockey, parties and private skating lessons.
Correction: This article has been updated with the correct neighborhood for Billiard Palacade.