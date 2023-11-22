Flashing lights on the side of a San Francisco Mission District grocery store could be the latest tactic to deter loitering and homeless encampments in the city.

The Foods Co. has three bright, flashing LED floodlights on the Folsom Street side of the store, over the sidewalk, where several homeless people had set up camp.

San Francisco businesses have used other devices, namely speakers and planters, as ways to deter loitering and encampments from areas locals say are frequented by unhoused people, including a vacant apartment and storefront on Van Ness Avenue that has three speakers that nearby residents say play the Star Wars theme.