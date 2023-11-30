BART staff said a search for a person on a Downtown Oakland station’s trackway that delayed trains Thursday did not turn up anyone.
The Standard learned the person was seen in the 19th Street BART Station trackway, with at least one train held at the system’s MacArthur Station while staffers tried to locate the person between MacArthur and 19th Street.
Aboard a train that held at 19th Street, technicians and workers walked through cars and waited to learn if anyone had been injured.
The issue happened only hours after a person entered the trackway at Downtown San Francisco’s Embarcadero station, leading to multiple train delays and closing the system’s Transbay Tube for over an hour Wednesday evening.
A BART spokesperson said the incident was leading to a 10-minute delay systemwide. The spokesman later told The Standard that police investigated the initial report but did not find anyone on the track.
Shortly after 11 a.m., BART said the system was recovering.