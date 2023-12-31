Ready to start 2024 off in a healthy direction?

On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will be available in all 50 states under a program called First Day Hikes. In California, more than 60 state parks are offering some 80 hikes guided by park staff or seasoned volunteers.

In the Bay Area, about two dozen hikes are scheduled, including a five-mile climb to the top of Angel Island, and a two-mile trek through Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County, which has one of the few remaining redwood groves around.