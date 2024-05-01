They first showed up nearly 35 years ago, in the dark days after the October 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake leveled parts of the city, along with the tourism industry. No one knew why, but a lone burly male appeared one day on the pier’s K-Dock. The staff named him Flea Collar because of the bit of fishing line that was draped around his blubbery neck, remembered Sheila Chandor, Pier 39’s longtime harbor master. Soon, other sea lions joined him on the dock, becoming an instant and beloved spectacle at a moment when the city badly needed one.

Like a lot of San Franciscans, the sea lions of Pier 39 came here from someplace else.

“They just started to multiply, and they really and truly saved us,” Chandor said. “We were dead. No one was coming to the city.”

Since then, the Pier 39 sea lion colony has waxed and waned with the seasons and the years, hitting an all-time high of 1,701 back in November 2009. Mysteriously, they suddenly disappeared altogether a few weeks later. “The animals began leaving in droves the day after Thanksgiving, as if someone had issued an order,” reported the Associated Press.

This week, the sea lion population is the biggest it’s been in seven years, according to Chandor, who said her staff had counted more than 1,000 of the 800-pound pinnipeds sunbathing on the dock Monday afternoon, like a brown, flippered carpet.