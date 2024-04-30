See inside this Google billionaire’s $24.5M Atherton estate

Atherton has long held the status as one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the country, with famous people including Steph Curry, Meg Whitman and Marc Andreessen owning properties in the Peninsula community.
A sprawling 3-acre property in the town known as the Walsh Estate and owned by billionaire tech scion Eric Schmidt has now come to market at a $24.5 million asking. The property, which sits across three parcels at 364, 366 and 367 Walsh Road, is listed by Compass agent Katharine Carroll.
The property spans more than three acres and was extensively remodeled by Schmidt and his family to create the feel of a European country estate. The property comprises five structures containing 5 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
As part of the upgrades, the primary residence was expanded and a guest house was added, along with an English garden house and landscaped garden with views to the Eastern hills.
The main gate to the secluded property opens to the left to a greenhouse with raised beds, a conservatory imported from the United Kingdom, a wet bar and dining and sitting room, and a service room for maintenance and storage.
Continuing through the main driveway ends at the main residence, which has an exterior pool, patio, terrace and amphitheater for entertaining. The primary bedroom includes an en suite bathroom, access to a private terrace and a balcony overlooking the pool.
Hanging right before the main residence will take you to the three-car garage structure and the guesthouse, which opens onto an expansive entertaining pavilion and lawn area.
Caroll compared the estate to Filoli Historic House & Garden, a nearby estate that hosted President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco last year.
"It is so rare to see this much land in Atherton, over 3 acres, but to spend time there and understand the thought and consideration that went into the current design, you realize how unique it really is," Caroll said.