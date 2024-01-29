Service resumed at a BART station in San Francisco Monday morning after a person was found dead in a trackway between two stations.

Shortly after 1 a.m., observers saw an unresponsive person on the trackway between Balboa Park and Daly City stations, BART spokesperson Jim Allison told The Standard.

San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias said a paramedic responded to a call from the Balboa Park Station at 1:40 a.m. and pronounced the person dead at the scene. The city's medical examiner officer responded to take possession of the body. There were no preliminary indications of foul play, Allison said.

BART staff closed the station in response, and trains did not stop at the station when the system opened for service around 4:30 a.m. The closure delayed two trains by 25 minutes and 16 minutes respectively.