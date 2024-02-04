A local nonprofit has filed plans to transform an old Big Lots location and parking lot into 70 senior homes in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood.

The Bernal Heights Neighborhood Center wants to make all of those homes affordable for residents making between 30% and 120% of the area median income.

While the project is still in its earliest stages and has to be reviewed by the city’s Planning Department, the nonprofit cleared a big hurdle by purchasing the vacant commercial building at 3333 Mission St. for $2,050,000, according to public documents filed last week.

“We are excited to have begun the entitlement process for a mixed-use residential development,” the nonprofit's director, Gina Dacus, said in a statement.

In addition to housing, the center intends to build a public park, a community room and retail space, Dacus said.