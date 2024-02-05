While their track records on and off the bench are central to understanding how they will act once elected, the biographies of each candidate shape who they are and how they see the law—especially because judicial ethics rules bar them from speaking specifically about how they might make rulings from the bench.

The election comes amid a simmering dispute over crime and public safety in San Francisco. Roland’s backers have cast the incumbent as a soft-on-crime judge, while Thompson’s backers defend his experience and track record, calling the challenge a politicized threat to the independence of the judiciary.

These are just a few of the details of the lives of Assistant District Attorney Jean Roland, 49, and Judge Patrick Thompson, 56, who are facing each other in the March election for one of two open San Francisco Superior Court judge seats.

She became a prosecutor for the San Francisco District Attorney in part as a reaction to her family experiencing a brutal home-invasion burglary. He was inspired as a child to enter law when a mentor exposed him to the profession’s intellectual challenges.

She is the child of immigrants from Korea who came to the United States for a new life. His parents migrated north from the Jim Crow South to Michigan.

Jean Roland: Korea to San Francisco

After landing in Sacramento when Roland was 1 year old, the family moved to San Francisco, where she grew up in the Sunset District. Her grandparents, who came to the States to help raise Roland, were her caretakers, and they tried to instill Korean values in her.

In the mid-1970s, the Kang family left South Korea and came to the United States with Jean and her older brother. They were hard-working immigrants who made a new life for themselves in California by working at places like flea markets and a luggage store while learning English in night classes.

“I grew up in a very traditional family,” she said. “I was literally raised to be a good wife and mother. I didn’t have much of a voice of my own because of my gender.”

Her parents came together via an arranged marriage. When Roland was born, her family members cried because she was a girl.

“For me, I’ve always wanted to do more” than assume the traditional role of a woman, she said in an interview with The Standard.

From an early age, her trajectory seemed certain. She attended Lowell High School and then studied at the University of California Berkeley, where she initially majored in rhetoric until a violent crime changed the course of her life: Her family members were the victims of a home invasion.

Roland got a call about the crime and headed across the bay from Berkeley. She arrived at the scene of the crime and ended up translating for her injured grandparents. One of the criminals had tied up her grandfather and beat him with the butt of a gun multiple times, causing him to lose consciousness.

“The assailants dragged her grandmother down the stairs and tied her to her husband, whom she thought was dead laying in a pool of his own blood,” Roland’s campaign website says.

But that traumatic event was not the only force pushing her toward a law career.

“My mother studied law in Korea,” Roland said. “But, as a woman, she could not become a lawyer.”

Despite her traditional family values, Roland’s mother stressed to her that the law is important because it helps give a voice to the voiceless.

Once Roland decided to pursue this path, she sought ways to get legal experience. While still in college, she went through the yellow pages and cold-called law firms. She was taken on by a woman-owned law firm in Emeryville, where she interned. When Roland got there, she found an office full of women headed by Janet L. Dobrovolny.

“That was an inspiring moment,” Roland said.

She then moved to Boston, where she attended law school and became interested in litigation to become a “voice for victims.”