By 10:30 a.m., Daly City had 19,000 customers affected just south of San Francisco; south along the Peninsula, Redwood City, Menlo Park and Half Moon Bay, 5,000, 4,500 and 4,000 customers were affected respectively.

Outside the city, the North Bay and South Bay had 72,829 and 72,466 customers each without power, while the Peninsula had 56,604 customers without power and the East Bay had 28,717.

Hundreds of thousands of regional customers lost electricity Sunday due to outages. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the Bay Area had 235,407 customers without power, with 4,791 customers without power in San Francisco. By 9:30 a.m., that number rose to 4,909 customers citywide.

Thousands of San Franciscans woke up without electricity Monday after a strong storm downed trees and power lines across multiple neighborhoods, according to PG&E's website .

Within the city, 3,125 customers in the city's Outer Sunset, many around Lake Merced and along the Taraval Street commercial corridor, lost power at 5:14 a.m. in a weather-related outage with no estimated time of restoration.

A separate outage in the Mission Terrace neighborhood caused 1,271 customers to lose power around 4:30 p.m. Sunday due to an unspecified equipment issue. PG&E estimated those customers' power would return by 5 p.m. Monday.

Preliminary weather service totals over the last 24 hours saw Downtown San Francisco drenched by 0.83 inches of rain and San Francisco International Airport doused with 0.70 inches, while San Rafael received 1.66 inches of rain during the same period.