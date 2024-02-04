The National Weather Service continued to issue advisories throughout the day, warning of weather-related hazards ranging from flash flooding to breaking waves as high as 25 to 35 feet in Santa Cruz and along the central California coastline.

Strong southerly wind gusts were expected throughout the Bay Area until around 8 p.m. Sunday as the storm moved south. Authorities predicted that the winds would gradually subside by Monday morning. Scattered thunderstorms also continued to hit throughout the day but were less severe as evening fell.

Officials reported hurricane-strength winds of over 80 mph along the Big Sur coastline and gusts of up to 60 mph in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, downing trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service warned residents that the hazardous weather due to an exceptionally strong atmospheric river would continue through the evening, with gusty winds causing the most damage.

Strong winds and heavy rains caused widespread power failures, mudslides and street closures across the Bay Area Sunday as a winter storm pounded California.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday morning that San Francisco International Airport was under a traffic management program due to high winds, with arriving flights facing average delays of several hours or diverted to other airports.

In the mountains, Palisades Tahoe ski resort reported on Sunday that the storm was "absolutely dumping" snow, with the resort accumulating more than 2 feet of snowfall over the past four days. The resort said it expected to see another foot or two of snow on Sunday alone. The California Highway Patrol reported treacherous conditions and limited visibility on roads around Truckee.

Officials at PG&E told ABC7 around 1 p.m. that some 70,000 people across the Bay Area were without electricity, a number that had expanded to around 230,000 by 6 p.m.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said there was a very limited risk of brief tornados near the Central Coast on Sunday afternoon through early evening. By midday, the zone of risk was moved northward along the coast to include San Francisco and Marin County.