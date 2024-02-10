That will cost California state and local governments more than $300 million collectively, according to an estimate from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

At issue is a letter FEMA sent the state in October, saying it would not pay for hotel stays of longer than 20 days between June 11, 2021, and May 11, 2023.

“It’s going to be quite a problem in the next few years if something doesn’t change to fix it,” said Wendy Huff Ellard, a disaster recovery lawyer with Baker Donelson who represents several California counties seeking compensation from FEMA.

San Francisco estimates the change will cost it $114 million. Sonoma County has $32 million at risk, while San Diego County has up to $28 million.

Now, following what California officials say is an abrupt about-face from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, cities and counties suddenly are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars they expected FEMA to cover. At a time when budgets already are tight, it’s left local governments scrambling.

When California took the unprecedented step in spring 2020 to move thousands of homeless residents into hotels to protect them from the ravages of Covid, it did so believing the federal government would foot a large chunk of the bill.

Limiting hotel stays

When Roomkey launched, FEMA had no rules governing how long someone could stay in a hotel room, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Officials there claim FEMA didn’t set the 20-day limit until October 2023, long after the unhoused residents had moved out.

Individual cities and counties leased and paid for those hotel rooms with the expectation that FEMA would reimburse them. At first, the federal agency agreed to cover 75% of the cost for eligible expenses, including the rooms and services such as meals, security and cleaning. By January 2021, FEMA agreed to reimburse 100% of those costs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom launched the hotel shelter program–dubbed Project Roomkey– in April 2020 , just a month after the Covid pandemic prompted him to declare a state of emergency . Health experts were terrified that California, with its massive homeless population, would see the virus wreak havoc in crowded shelters and unsanitary encampments. The state rolled out a plan to move unhoused people with Covid, as well as those particularly vulnerable to the virus—people who were over 65 or had preexisting respiratory, immune or other chronic diseases—into empty hotel rooms.

In its letter, FEMA said it capped stays between June 2021 and May 2023 because by that time transmission rates were down and 20 days was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s maximum recommended period of quarantine. Newsom lifted the state’s stay-at-home order in June 2021.

“Things had changed,” said Robert Fenton, regional administrator for FEMA Region 9, in a phone call with CalMatters. “The vaccine was readily available. Testing was readily available.”

Fenton, who wrote the October letter, insisted FEMA’s policy has not changed—despite the assertions of state officials and multiple cities and counties. Fenton said that from the beginning, the federal agency said it would pay for shelter stays that were based on “health guidance” and limited to what was needed to address immediate threats to health and safety. State and local officials should have known that referred to the CDC guideline of quarantining for up to 20 days—because that’s the policy Newsom and local health departments followed themselves, Fenton said. But there is no evidence FEMA made that 20-day rule explicit prior to October.

The CDC’s 20-day quarantine recommendation was for people who had or were exposed to Covid. But the state, and California cities and counties, interpreted FEMA’s rules to mean the federal agency would pay for hotel rooms for unhoused people who were unusually susceptible to the virus—but had not been infected or exposed.

Fenton said he sent the October letter spelling out the 20-day cap after seeing the reimbursement requests submitted by California cities and counties.

“It’s not new,” he said. “What I’m doing is clarifying the original guidance of the original policy and providing that back to them.”

California officials disagree.

The state sent FEMA a letter last month asking the federal agency to reconsider the 20-day cap.

“California is committed to maximizing federal aid to local communities and intends to aggressively advocate for FEMA to rescind the decision to deny public assistance to local governments,” Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said in an email to CalMatters.