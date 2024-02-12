Mark Farrell, the 44th mayor of San Francisco, filed paperwork Monday with the Department of Elections to challenge Mayor London Breed in November and reclaim his old job.

His long-anticipated candidacy is still listed as "pending" on the elections department's website, either because Farrell has yet to completely file all nomination documents or pay the necessary fees. However, records on the San Francisco Ethics Commission website also show that an initial filing for a committee called "Mark Farrell for Mayor 2024" was submitted Feb. 5.