California lawmakers want to ban kids from riding e-bikes

Two California lawmakers want to crack down on kids riding electric bicycles, citing safety concerns in the wake of a series of high-profile crashes.

One bill, introduced last week by San Diego area Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, would bar anyone under 12 years old from riding an e-bike and require e-bike riders without a driver’s license to take an online safety course, pass a written test and carry a state-issued ID while riding.

A second bill, authored by Marin County Assemblymember Damon Connolly, would set an age threshold of 16 years old for riding a Class 2 e-bike—which uses a throttle to propel the bike up to 20 mph.

E-bikes have exploded in popularity across the country in recent years. Though exact sales figures are hard to come by, about 1.1 million e-bikes were imported to the U.S. in 2022, more than triple the 2018 total, according to Business Insider. As ridership has risen, fatal e-bike crashes have made headlines across California, including the deaths of a 12-year-old girl in Los Angeles, a 15-year-old boy in Encinitas and a 17-year-old boy in Santa Clarita. Data collected by researchers at the University of California Berkeley on all California bicycle crashes, including e-bikes and traditional bikes, shows that both fatalities and serious injuries hit a five-year high in 2022.

“While we continue to encourage the use of sustainable transportation options, we need to address the shocking increase in accidents to ensure everyone in our community is safe,” Connolly said.

Though these incidents have stoked fears about kids riding e-bikes, emergency response data does not back up the idea that e-bikes are dangerous for young people, according to California Bicycle Coalition Policy Director Jared Sanchez.

People 25 to 44 years old, not kids, are the most likely to get in an e-bike crash that lands them in the emergency department, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s review of over 53,000 incidents between 2017 and 2022. That age group represented 34% of all e-bike-driven emergency department visits during that time period, though it makes up about 28% of the U.S. population, according to Census data. The 45- to 64-year-old cohort was the most overrepresented in the hospital visits, making up 30% of emergency department incidents despite being 20% of the U.S. population. Also somewhat overrepresented was the 15- to 24-year-old group, making up 18% of emergency department visits and 14% of the U.S. population.