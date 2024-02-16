Other key provisions of the bill, according to Zbur:

Focusing on “professional retail thieves,” Zbur said the measure would create a new crime with a penalty as long as three years behind bars for possession of stolen property with the intent to sell. Because “intent to sell” can be difficult to prove in court, evidence can include repeated offenses or possessing an amount of goods that is “inconsistent with personal use.”

“Organized retail theft is having a chilling effect on our communities,” said Rivas, a Democrat from Salinas. “Crime, like everything, evolves. And criminal enterprises are using new and different ways to get around current prohibitions. … It is our responsibility to ensure that our laws are addressing the situation at hand.”

He joined Democratic Assemblymembers Rick Zbur of Los Angeles and Kevin McCarty of Sacramento to unveil the California Retail Theft Reduction Act , which Rivas described as “critical legislation” to address “a serious crime that’s hurting businesses and impacting our communities.”

Nearly four months after forming a bipartisan select committee and two hearings later, state Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas announced legislation Thursday to combat shoplifting and organized retail theft.

Aggregation: The value of thefts from different retailers can be added up so they can be prosecuted as grand theft.

Resellers: Online sellers would be required to maintain records to show that goods were obtained legally, and large retailers would be required to report “theft data” (though details remain unclear).

Enforcement: Police could arrest shoplifters based on a witness’s sworn statement or video footage of a crime.