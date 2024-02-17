Soon after leaving the lingerie store, my boss called. He said a panicked man had emailed and left a voicemail on our tips line and wanted to know if we had a reporter on assignment there. We did; it was me, Garrett Leahy.



Feeling run out of town, like a thief in the old west, I decided it was time to visit Berkeley’s Apple Store, carrying a measure of hope in my heart that perhaps the staff there would be friendlier. (My editor wrote that last line. I actually was pissed.)