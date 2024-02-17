In a surprise to Fang and many others in the neighborhood during Lunar New Year celebration, Mayor London Breed and drug addiction recovery advocates gathered at Hotel North Beach at 935 Kearny St. and announced the plan to transform the hotel into a sober living facility, creating 150 rehabilitation housing units .

“We were a little shocked because it is literally two doors down from us,” Fang said. “It's mind-boggling and baffling to put something there that could have detrimental impacts and perhaps even kill this iconic place.”

But in early February, she received a shock from news reports: The city was planning to open a sober housing project for formerly homeless people with drug abuse issues on the same block as her restaurant.

Celebrity chef Kathy Fang, second-generation owner of the popular restaurant House of Nanking, generally is in the know about what’s happening in Chinatown.

In the week since, pushback has only grown, forcing the mayor into damage-control mode.

The private hotel sits between the touristy areas of Chinatown and North Beach and is across the street from the iconic Sentinel Building, a copper-green Flatiron-style structure long known for housing Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope film studio.

Lack of transparency

At the Sentinel Building, Lidia Valledor, who works for the Coppola Group and is a manager of the ground-floor restaurant Cafe Zoetrope, slammed the city for its lack of transparency regarding the sober housing project and questioned the selection of the location.

"We have a lot of people here in the neighborhood that need assistance,” she said. “Why are they bringing people from another neighborhood into here?" She said she hopes to hear more details about who would be held accountable if the project doesn’t work and causes problems.

An opposition letter, led by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and signed by other major Chinatown associations, is being circulated and will be sent to Breed to protest the situation.

Like Fang, other business owners in the area say they never heard anything from the city before the Feb. 8 event.

“This is a famous tourist spot. Does the city want the tourists to see this [housing project] here?” asked the owner of Toppu Ramen and Dim Sum House, which is next to the hotel site. She would only identify herself by her surname, Li.