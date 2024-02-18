The National Weather Service said it expected the strong southerly winds of up to 35 mph that began early Sunday to keep blowing through the early evening, with rain moving in and becoming heavy at times in some areas.

Raindrops began falling in San Francisco by mid-afternoon, and forecasters said the wet weather would continue overnight into the Presidents Day holiday Monday.

Darkening skies replaced a bright sunny Sunday morning as the region braced for another atmospheric river that was expected to bring downpours, flooding and possibly even tornadoes.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said a warm front, carrying a bit of subtropical moisture, was passing over the Bay Area late Sunday, to be followed by a cold front overnight that would bring more rains and wind.

The weather service also forecast a 5% chance of isolated tornadoes across portions of the Sacramento Valley.

Authorities issued a high-surf advisory late Saturday morning. The warning expired at 4 p.m., but forecasters warned that exceptionally big waves were likely to return before midweek.

Officials said they didn't expect the storm to be as severe as the one that pounded California earlier this month, downing trees and knocking out power for thousands of people. But they stressed that soils already saturated by previous storms would have less capacity to absorb the coming rains, meaning an increased risk of flooding, falling trees and mudslides.

The weather service issued a flood watch from 10 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Wednesday, warning that roads, streams and creeks and other low-lying waterways and coastal areas would likely see puddling and flooding.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management warned people on X Sunday to "avoid walking near trees, especially in parks."