Tenants had to navigate pitch-black stairwells and feared for disabled residents who might be stranded. A resident said the building's general manager left the property Wednesday night. The Standard was unable to verify that information.

Jessica Gorton, who lives on the 10th floor, managed to make her way to the lobby on Thursday to charge her cellphone. By late morning, temporary service had been restored to one elevator. Gorton was waiting for it to allow her to return upstairs and retrieve medication and supplies.



"It was like camping the first night, but now there's no running water and no toilet," said Gorton, balancing her cane and a heavy backpack. "It's kind of a big deal."